Draft Horse Classic Opens at Fairgrounds Tonight

The gentle giants are back. The annual Draft Horse Classic and Harvest Fair opens this evening at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, with all kinds of entertainment and six arena performances. Assistant Show Manager Eleanor Roberts says the horses range in classes…

And finally, the main event which is the six-horse hitch.You’ll be able to hear the thunder of hooves and feel the movement. In between classes there’s other kinds of live entertainment, and the remainder of the fairgrounds is open, featuring an art show. The Pine Tree Stage, and part of Treat Street will be open. Fairgrounds C-E-O Patrick Eidman says the arena will be full…

The fairgrounds open(ed) at noon today, so you can get ‘up close’ with the animals. The first arena performance is at 6:30. The Draft Horse Classic runs through Sunday.

