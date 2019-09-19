< Back to All News

Draft Horse Classic Opens at Fairgrounds Tonight

Posted: Sep. 19, 2019 8:08 AM PDT

The gentle giants are back. The annual Draft Horse Classic and Harvest Fair opens this evening at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, with all kinds of entertainment and six arena performances. Assistant Show Manager Eleanor Roberts says the horses range in classes…

Listen to Eleanor Roberts

And finally, the main event which is the six-horse hitch.You’ll be able to hear the thunder of hooves and feel the movement. In between classes there’s other kinds of live entertainment, and the remainder of the fairgrounds is open, featuring an art show. The Pine Tree Stage, and part of Treat Street will be open. Fairgrounds C-E-O Patrick Eidman says the arena will be full…

Listen to Patrick Eidman

The fairgrounds open(ed) at noon today, so you can get ‘up close’ with the animals. The first arena performance is at 6:30. The Draft Horse Classic runs through Sunday.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha