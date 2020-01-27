Draft Request for NC Airport Solar Plans

Nevada City is focusing on how much electricity might be generated with a solar farm located on part of the Old Airport property. The concept began in 2017 and recently the city requested a feasability study on developing a solar project. As a result, the 100% Renewable Energy Committe is supporting Strategic Energy Innovations (SEI) in crafting a Request for Proposal for a solar farm primarily located on the old runway portion of the property. John Agle with the Renewable Energy Committee says a propsed farm could generate significant amounts of electricity. He says the amount of energy created will be limited by several factors.

Listen to John Agle

Another large factor is the limited size of current transmissions lines. Though more power could be generated, the capacity to move it safely is limited.

Over the years, the city has attempted to gather public input on what to do with the 100-plus-acre property. A solar farm has always been part of the plan and suggestions for parks, museums and other uses have also been explored.

Though everyone that spoke was in favor of solar, some also exressed concerns including poor road conditions and aesthetics.

Listen to Public Comment

Recreation Manager Dawn Zydonis also pointed out the project should benefit the tax payers.

Listen to Dawn Zydonis

Applicants responding to the Request for Proposal will determine the capabilities and cost solar energy as part of the application process.