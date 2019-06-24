Drag Queen Story Hour Draws Large Crowd

Childrens’s Story hour drew a larger than normal crowd to the Madelyn Helling Library Saturday morning. The regular feature at the Children’s Library had a special presentation: Drag Queen Story Hour. The event was the first of its kind in Nevada County and Children’s Librarian Lisa Nowlain says the reponse was primarily positive.

Listen to Lisa Nowlain

Draq Queen Miss Taryn read two Dr Suess stories to the crowd becasue they are fun ways to include both young and older children in the telling of the story.

Listen to Miss Taryn

Though there were a few people that were in a free speech area that did not support Drag Queen Story Hour as a childrens event, a majority of the several hundred present were in support.

Listen to Young Mother

Misss Taryn was also in support of people expressing their opinions.

Listen to Miss Taryn

A crowd of over 300 attended the event with about 70 people, both for and against Drag Queen Story Hour, standing in a free speech area prior to the event.