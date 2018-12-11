Drainage Repair Grant For Highway 49

Nevada County is benefitting again from last year’s increase in the state gas tax, approved by the governor and the legislature last year as SB1. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Racquel Borrayo says three-point-three million dollars has been allocated, to repair aging and damaged drainage systems on Highway 49 between Grass Valley and Auburn…

Borrayo says the work should be completed in one construction season…

The California Transportation Commission has approved a total of 600-million dollars for more than 200 transportation projects around the state that will mainly focus on repairing and rehabbing highway pavement. Some other projects are designed to reduce traffic congestion and improve freight transportation. In November, voters rejected a ballot proposition that would have rescinded the 12-cent gas tax hike.