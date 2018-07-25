Drew Will Not Seek Fifth Term On NID Board

During the public comment period of Wednesday morning’s NID Board meeting, a number of people stated they’d heard that Director John Drew had resigned. And if true, they urged the Board to not appoint a replacement, but let the November election process run the normal course. Drew, who was not at the meeting, told KNCO that he’s not resigning. But he says he has decided to not seek a fifth Division Two term…

click to listen to John Drew

Drew says Bierwagen has extensive experience in water and agriculture, including as a member of the County Farm Bureau. And he says he will not be vacating the seat early. Meanwhile, Drew says he wants to devote full time, in the private sector, in support of the controversial Centennial Dam project. And despite regular opposition of the project being expressed at every Board meeting, he says there is majority support from the public…

click to listen to John Drew

There is one announced candidate for the Division Two seat, so far, Bruce Henning, who also opposes Centennial. There are three candidates for the Division One seat being vacated by Nancy Webber, who’s retiring. And there is one challenger for the Division Four seat currently occupied by William Morebeck, who is also running. The filing deadline for the November elections is August 10th.