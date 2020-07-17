Drive-In Movies Ahead For Nevada County

No indoor movies this summer, after all, in Nevada County and elsewhere. And not even the “Under the Pines” series at Pioneer Park, due to coronavirus concerns. But the Nevada City Film Festival is converting its series into a drive-in format for this weekend and next weekend and has moved it to the parking lot of the Litton Engineering Building in Grass Valley. The festival’s executive director, Jesse Locks, says it’s also a fundraiser for other nonprofits in the area…

Locks says masks are only required if you’re outside your vehicle, but it’s recommended you view the movie from the interior…

Two to three people are recommended per vehicle, as it can be difficult to see the screen from the back seat. You will also need an FM radio either in your vehicle or a handheld transister. Tickets are 30 dollars for two people and eight dollars for additional people. It’s Friday through Sunday, with the gates opening at 8pm and the movie starting at 9pm. “Super Eight” is the feature this weekend, and “Hugo” the following weekend. The Nevada City Film Festival will also be in a drive-in format this year. It’s August 28th through September fourth.