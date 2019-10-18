< Back to All News

Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinic Monday

Posted: Oct. 18, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

You can be prepared for this year’s flu season and also help the Nevada County Public Health Department at the same time. County nurses will be giving free flu shots Monday afternoon at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. Immunization Coordinator Kim Blix says the public benefits from what is really a training session…

Listen to Kim Blix

Several hundred people are expected to participate, so that means there could be a wait time of up to 45 minutes. Director of Public Health Nursing Cindy Wilson says there’s also a sheet of basic paperwork to fill out…

Listen to Cindy Wilson

Then, you get a quick shot and you are on your way. The clinic is Monday from noon to 4pm. Twin Cities Church is at 11726 Rough and Ready Highway.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha