Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinic Monday

You can be prepared for this year’s flu season and also help the Nevada County Public Health Department at the same time. County nurses will be giving free flu shots Monday afternoon at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. Immunization Coordinator Kim Blix says the public benefits from what is really a training session…

Several hundred people are expected to participate, so that means there could be a wait time of up to 45 minutes. Director of Public Health Nursing Cindy Wilson says there’s also a sheet of basic paperwork to fill out…

Then, you get a quick shot and you are on your way. The clinic is Monday from noon to 4pm. Twin Cities Church is at 11726 Rough and Ready Highway.

