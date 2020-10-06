Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic Should Be Busier

With the traditional flu season getting ready to overlap the ongoing pandemic, the annual free drive-through clinic at the Twin Cities Church parking lot is happening Tuesday afternoon. Nevada County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says that means no walk-ups and you also can’t get out of your vehicle to receive the shot…

Wolfe says there may also be a surge of people getting flu shots this year, due to COVID concerns. And she says any kind of flu symptoms, especially with the pandemic, means it’s even more advisable to stay home…

And, in response to numerous inquiries, public health officials say no high dose shots are available for seniors. They have not been offered before. Twin Cities Church is at 11-thousand-726 Rough and Ready Highway. The drive-through clinic is from noon to 4pm Tuesday. Wolfe says if it’s too crowded or you can’t make it, other flu clinics are planned this fall. You can check the Nevada County web site.