Drive-Thru Graduation Is Still A Celebration

It wasn’t done in traditional fashion, but it was still a celebration of accomplishment as drive-thru graduations take place around the county. Wednesday evening Silver Springs High School and NU Tech students lined up at staging stations as the wound their way through campus to stop briefly for photos and a quick trip across a stage to pick up their diplomas. Many of the fifty graduates particpated in the ceremomy and are happy to celebrate.

Prinicpal Marty Mathiesen said the event came together well and was a positive experience regardless of the limitations.

Superintendent Brett McFadden was present for the individual turning of the tassel as each student completed their steps across the stage

Following a year of disruptions, first from the Public Safety Power shutoffs, then the COVID-19 closures, it almost seems fitting that high school graduations are taking place in an alternative way.