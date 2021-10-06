Drive-thru Smooth Operation

Nevada County Public Health pulled off another successful drive thru flu vaccination clinic Tuesday afternoon. Public Health Director Jill Blake says the last time the clinic was held, traffic was backed up for several hours and some people had to be turned away, but this year he flow was much smoother as nurses and staff administered 530 doses of the flu vaccine.

Each year the event draws hundreds of cars to the Twin Cities Church on the Rough and Ready highway.

See did say that early on there was a wait, with one person getting in line at 10:00 AM and the line was quite long when the clinic opened just before noon. However, because of additional volunteers, they were able to adjust the cue of cars much like an amusement park configures a line for rides.

The longest wait was about 40 minutes early on, but many participants were waiting less than fifteen minutes by 2:00PM.

One gentlemen was impressed with the improvement since the last time he participated when he waited over an hour. He said the improvements were great and importance of getting a flu vaccine is too important.

Of course those that were getting their flu shot, also urging others to do so as well.