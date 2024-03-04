< Back to All News

Driver Gets Stuck In Flooded Section Of Road

Posted: Mar. 4, 2024 12:34 PM PST

For the most part, there were no major traffic problems from the recent storms over the weekend in the lower elevations of Nevada County. But CHP Officer Jason Bice says there was one notable incident his department responded to. That was in the darkness of early Saturday, on a flood-prone creek bed section of Brewer Road…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says the water came about halfway up the vehicle doors and the driver may not have been very familiar with the area…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says the driver stated that he’d been following an online map, which is not always accurate or reliable and don’t often take into account current weather conditions. But the sign as you approach that section is unusually direct, indicating there have been past incidents during the winter. It says “when flooded, turn around, don’t drown”.

