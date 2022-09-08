Driver Shortages Mean Waste Pickup Delays

Waste Management continues to have challenges meeting its pickup schedules. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, Public Sector Manager, Shavati Karki-Pearl, says the number of drivers has dropped by about half of what it used to be. But she says they do try to pick up garbage around the usual time…

Karki-Pearl says it’s better that they have drivers who live in the area and it’s not an easy job…

But housing is expensive in Nevada County. Karki-Pearl says drivers also need commercial licenses and several months of training is involved. She also says the industry, although not necessarily Waste Management, has focused recruitment efforts mostly on older male drivers, over the years, and needs to broaden it more to women and younger people. But sign-up bonuses are generous. She says customers need to sign up for e-mail and texting notifications about pickup delays.