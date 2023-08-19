< Back to All News

Drivers Help Keep Reader Fire From Growing

Posted: Aug. 18, 2023 6:00 PM PDT

The Reader Fire that broke out for a short time last Thursday evening was also aided by the quick-thinking of a Nevada County Connects driver. Ahmer Al-Kayyali, of Lake of the Pines was on Highway 49, heading toward North San Juan, without passengers at the time, when he saw a small fire, on the side of the road, near Reader Road. He says he got out his extinguisher from the bus, jumped out, and sprayed the spot blaze, then stomped on the ground, to make sure the flames were all the way out. But his work wasn’t done…

So Al-Kayyali says he ran back to the bus and radioed into his office to get help. Meanwhile, he says a UPS driver had also happened by….

Firefighters then arrived at the scene and eventually put out a total of four spot fires.

