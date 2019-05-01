< Back to All News

Driving Citations Spike Up In Nevada Co This Month

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 5:33 PM PDT

What’s considered an above-average number of distracted driving citations were handed out to Nevada County motorists during two special enforcement days this month. California Highway Patrol Officer Chris West says 14 drivers were ticketed for talking on a cell phone, compared to just one for texting. Eight warnings were also issued…

West says unmarked as well as specially-marked patrol cars were also used by officers…

West says he can’t quantify how effective special enforcement days are. But he’s sure many motorists are now thinking twice before talking on the phone or sending a text. April has also been (was also) National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

