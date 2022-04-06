Drought Also Means More Escaped Debris Burns

The record lack of precipitation this year is already making it tougher on Nevada County fire departments. Peardale Chicago Park Fire District Public Information Officer, Daniel Ramey, says they responded to a record seven escaped debris pile burns in March. They also assisted on other such fires with other departments…

And even if it is a permissable burn day, Ramey says that shouldn’t necessarily be automatic for property owners…

But Ramey says fire departments also understand that the burning season will likely end much earlier than normal and residents are anxious to reduce wildfire fuels while they can. So he says make sure to take extra care to clear surrounding vegetation from around your debris pile. Also, have a water source ready. He says a number of these fires were rekindled after days of appearing to be out.