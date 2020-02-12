< Back to All News

Drought Speculation At NID Board Meeting

Posted: Feb. 12, 2020 1:51 PM PST

With the snowpack in the Northern Sierra down to 58-percent of average, due to a continued lack of precipitation, there was actually some speculation at Wednesday morning’s NID Board of Directors meeting about how past emergency drought declarations disproportionately hurt the district. General Manager Rem Scherzinger told the Board they were still hit with a mandatory conservation rate of 36-percent…

But Scherzinger says although their precipitation is close to the north state average of around 70-percent of average, their overall reservoir storage is still 102-percent of normal…

Scherzinger also pointed out that raw water customers were not part of previous conservation mandates. The drought emergency was officially lifted in California in March of last year, after it was originally declared, by former Governor Brown, in December of 2011.

