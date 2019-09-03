Drowning at Lake of the Pines

More information about a drowning that occurred at Lake of the Pines over the Labor Day weekend. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says the victim, 42-year-old Paul Scott, was in a boat with several people, early Sunday evening…

Bringolf says initial attempts by the people in the boat to retrieve Scott were unsuccessful. But a short time later, an off-duty fire department diver was able to pull him out of the water…

Bringolf says there was some drinking going on among the occupants of the boat. But it’s unclear whether that contributed to the drowning.