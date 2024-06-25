Drowning Feared In Rollins Lake

A drowning is feared in Rollins Lake. Placer County Sheriff’s Department Communication Manager, Elise Soviar, says the incident began late Monday morning…

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department, which has also been helping out, says the trio fell while making a turn. Soviar says two female jet skiers made it out of the water safely, without injury. But the third jet skier, a man, did not resurface…

Soviar also notes that the two women who fell off the jet ski did not know how to swim. There was no information on whether the missing man knew how to swim. Nevada County Sheriff’s officials say all three were from the Central Valley, but declined to be more specific.