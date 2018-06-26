< Back to All News

Drowning In South Yuba River

Posted: Jun. 26, 2018 4:26 PM PDT

Another drowning to report in the South Yuba River. Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal says they received the call at around three Tuesday afternoon and responded to where Highway 49 crosses the river in the North San Juan area….

Royal says the victim was pulled from the river, where revival efforts were unsuccessful. He says he can’t confirm at this time if the victim was a child or an adult. The name and where the victim was from are also not available.

