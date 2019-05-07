< Back to All News

Drowning of Rafter Near Colfax

Posted: May. 6, 2019 5:36 PM PDT

A drowning near Colfax over the past weekend on the North Fork of the American River. Placer County Sheriff Public Information Officer, Angela Musallam, says a raft flipped over on the river, near the Mineral Bar Campground, Saturday evening. Three people, who also weren’t wearing life jackets, fell in. A male relative managed to make it to shore to call 9-1-1…

The woman was hoisted out of the icy rapids, about a half-mile downstream, by a CHP helicopter and had no serious injuries. But Musallam says the search for the third victim, a man, was not initially successful…

Musallam says the body of 56-year-old David Wayne Johnson, of Sacramento, was found later in the day on Sunday, near upper Lake Clementine.

