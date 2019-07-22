Drowning Victim Identity Confirmed

It’s been confirmed that a drowning victim found in the South Yuba River Sunday afternoon is a Citrus Heights man who went missing in the river the previous weekend. Nevada County Sheriff’s Sergeant Ray Kress says 34-year-old Alexander Alvarez was found floating on the river, by a group of hikers, about 200 yards downstream from where he and his 12-year-old daughter got caught in the rapids…

Kress says the large hydraulic was a four-foot-tall waterfall that Alvarez likely went over. He says the river flow had also dropped significantly from the original 400 cubic feet per second during the time of the incident…

The girl was rescued and was not injured. Kress says autopsy results have not been released yet.