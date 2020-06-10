< Back to All News

Drug and Child Cruelty Arrests At Grass Valley Apt

Posted: Jun. 10, 2020 3:27 PM PDT

Three arrests after a search warrant, related to drugs, was served at a Dorsey Drive apartment. Grass Valley Police Lieutenant Joe Matteoni says officers found nearly two ounces of methamphetamine, among other related items. 27-year-old Briana Underwood, 28-year-old Chance Johnson, who is Underwood’s boyfriend, and 24-year-old Connor Griffin, were taken into custody…

Meanwhile, Matteoni says Underwood and Johnson are also charged with child cruelty. Underwood is the mother…

Matteoni says the apartment was also in a very dirty condition unsanitary for a child. Griffin is also wanted for three outstanding Nevada County warrants.

