Drug and Child Cruelty Arrests At Grass Valley Apt

Three arrests after a search warrant, related to drugs, was served at a Dorsey Drive apartment. Grass Valley Police Lieutenant Joe Matteoni says officers found nearly two ounces of methamphetamine, among other related items. 27-year-old Briana Underwood, 28-year-old Chance Johnson, who is Underwood’s boyfriend, and 24-year-old Connor Griffin, were taken into custody…
Meanwhile, Matteoni says Underwood and Johnson are also charged with child cruelty. Underwood is the mother…
Matteoni says the apartment was also in a very dirty condition unsanitary for a child. Griffin is also wanted for three outstanding Nevada County warrants.
