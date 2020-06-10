Drug and Child Cruelty Arrests At Grass Valley Apt

Three arrests after a search warrant, related to drugs, was served at a Dorsey Drive apartment. Grass Valley Police Lieutenant Joe Matteoni says officers found nearly two ounces of methamphetamine, among other related items. 27-year-old Briana Underwood, 28-year-old Chance Johnson, who is Underwood’s boyfriend, and 24-year-old Connor Griffin, were taken into custody…

click to listen to Lt Matteoni

Meanwhile, Matteoni says Underwood and Johnson are also charged with child cruelty. Underwood is the mother…

click to listen to Lt Matteoni

Matteoni says the apartment was also in a very dirty condition unsanitary for a child. Griffin is also wanted for three outstanding Nevada County warrants.