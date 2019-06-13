Drug and Weapons Arrest GV Retail Center

A Nevada City man has been arrested on a variety of drug and weapon charges in Grass Valley. Police Sergeant Brian Blakemore says officers responded to a call, late this (Wed.) morning, about 29-year-old Jeremy Sulley at the Holiday Shopping Center, in the area of Dorsey Drive and East Main Street…

Blakemore says officers saw a small amount of drugs and drug paraphenalia in Sulley’s lap. They woke him up and determined that he was under the influence of a controlled substance. Officers then searched the car…

Blakemore says heroin and methamphetamine were seized, as well as a pouch of unidentified pills. A long, broad knife and a billy club were also found. (KNCO is also located at the shopping center)