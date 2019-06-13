Drug Arrest After Search Near Fairgrounds

Another drug arrest to report in Nevada County. CHP Officer Greg Tassone says it started, Wednesday afternoon, with the sighting of a vehicle off the side of Highway 20 in some brush, west of the Fairgrounds. A man appeared to be trying to break into it…

click to listen to Officer Tassone

Tassone says officers set a perimeter and apprehended the man a short time later. They then learned his real identity was 52-year-old Steve Cramer and there was also a warrant out for his arrest in Butte County. A search of his vehicle was conducted…

click to listen to Officer Tassone

Cramer is listed, on the jail booking sheet, as being from Hawaii. But Tassone says Cramer has also been living at times in Butte County, as well as the Bay Area. He says the drug amounts are not huge, but still large enough to charge Cramer with possession for sale.