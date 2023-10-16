Drug Arrest Includes For Unusual Lab

A 56-year-old Grass Valley man has been arrested on an assortment of drug selling and possession charges. But one is considered unusual and unfamiliar to police. Sergeant Brian Blakemore says it began with a traffic stop for Quinn Coburn. And that led to a search warrant being served at a home on Ridge Road. Among other items found was over one pound of methamphetamine…

Blakemore says DMT is similar in effect as psilocybin mushrooms…

Blakemore doesn’t believe such a lab has been discovered before in this area. He says Coburn also has a history of other drug manufacturing convictions in the area, including possession of a butane honey oil lab. Other amounts of drugs found were much smaller. That included 12 grams of heroin, 8 grams of fentanyl, and also a loaded shotgun. Blakemore says Coburn has admitted his responsibility.