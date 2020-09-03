Drug House Arrest Of Grass Valley Woman

A Grass Valley woman already well-known to police has now been arrested on four felony and five misdemeanor charges linked to drug use. Police Sergeant Dan Kimbrough says the department had received a number of complaints from neighbors. And that led to a search warrant being served at a home, on North Church Street, that was being rented by 29-year-old Amethyst Neil…

Kimbrough says small amounts of methamphetamine and heroin were found, as well as an AR-15 assault rifle. Child cruelty was another charge added, since two young children were also living at the home…

Kimbrough says such activity also usually means a lot of theft in the area, in order to help fund drug habits.