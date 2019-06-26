< Back to All News

Drug Operation Explodes With Three Arrests

Posted: Jun. 26, 2019 12:28 PM PDT

A drug lab explosion and fire Wednesday morning has resulted in the arrests of two Nevada City men. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says the suspects were involved in an unsophisticated honey oil hash operation, on Laurentian Way, off Highway 20, east of town, using a large shipping container. But Bringolf says instead of using butane they used a more volatile extraction process involving methanol…

Bringolf says 42-year-old Nathan McAllister and 29-year-old Joshua Ryon were taken into custody…

Bringolf says the explosion and fire did not damage anything else on the property, including a small trailer home. Firefighters kept it from spreading to nearby trees and brush in the breezy conditions.

