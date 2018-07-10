< Back to All News

Drug Overdose Call Leads To Six Arrests

Posted: Jul. 10, 2018 5:23 PM PDT

What started out as a medical call turned into a drug raid at a Grass Valley home Monday, with six arrests. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sam Brown says fire department personnel initially responded to a report of a drug overdose at the home, on Los Cedros Lane…

Brown says during that time, motorists began pulling up at various intervals and showed signs of being under the influence. He says they were also in possession of a variety of drugs, including methamphetamine and heroin, as well as weapons. They were then taken into custody…

Brown says exactly what was seized inside the home was not available yet. The six people arrested were Thomas Weed, Joseph Brock, Terry Harkins, Sadie Bowman, William O’Dell, and Jason Smith.

