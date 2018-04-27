Drug Takeback Day in Grass Valley Saturday

It’s a good spring weekend to clean out that medicine cabinet. The Grass Valley Police Department and other law enforcement agencies around the country are holding their twice-a-year Prescription Drug Takeback Day tomorrow…

Captain Steve Johnson says many people think their doing the right thing by flushing those medications down the toilet, but that can be an environmental hazard. All you have to do is stop by the parking lot at Neal Street and South Auburn Street. The drugs will be placed in a secure bin, and then later incinerated. You are encouraged to remove the labels off the pill bottles or mark out any personal information with black ink. Johnson says the department collects a lot of meds in a short amount of time…

The hours are from 10am to 2pm. Old veterinary medicines are also welcome, along with over the counter liquids. Nothing with needles, and no illegal drugs will be accepted.

