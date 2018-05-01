Drug Takeback Day Sets Local Department Record

The Grass Valley Police Department set a record, and many of you are a part of it. Police Captain Steve Johnson says they had a steady of stream of cars stopping by during the Prescription Drug Takeback Day over the weekend…

Johnson says they collected more poundage in the past from several locations, but not at a single event like this one. Johnson says the weather was good, and people were in spring cleaning mode, but he also thinks the nationwide opioid abuse problem also was on the minds of the participants…

The Takeback Day programs are done twice a year. The next one will be this fall.

