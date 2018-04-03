< Back to All News

Drug Use Trends Focus of Forum

Posted: Apr. 3, 2018 5:25 AM PDT

Just how is drug use impacting the youth of Nevada County? That is the fous of a forum at the Community Support Network Meeting this Wenesday afternoon. Nevada County Public Health Department Nurse, Cindy Wilson is facilitating the conversation which features a panel of local experts.

Listen to Cindy Wilson

The panel will also have representatives from Child Protective Services and Community Recovery Resouces (CoRR).

Wilson says there will be a lot of knowledge in the room. She says there are at least three potential outcomes.

Listen to Cindy Wilson

The third outcome would be developing strategies to address drug use issues as a community and possibly increase collaboration efforts around the issue.

The Community Support Network meeting is Wednesday from 3:30 to 5:00 PM at the Madelyn Helling Library.

