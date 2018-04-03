Drug Use Trends Focus of Forum

Just how is drug use impacting the youth of Nevada County? That is the fous of a forum at the Community Support Network Meeting this Wenesday afternoon. Nevada County Public Health Department Nurse, Cindy Wilson is facilitating the conversation which features a panel of local experts.

The panel will also have representatives from Child Protective Services and Community Recovery Resouces (CoRR).

Wilson says there will be a lot of knowledge in the room. She says there are at least three potential outcomes.

The third outcome would be developing strategies to address drug use issues as a community and possibly increase collaboration efforts around the issue.

The Community Support Network meeting is Wednesday from 3:30 to 5:00 PM at the Madelyn Helling Library.