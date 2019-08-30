< Back to All News

Drugged Driving The Focus For Labor Day Weekend

Posted: Aug. 30, 2019 12:46 AM PDT

An even greater emphasis is being placed on drugged driving, in addition to drunk driving, this Labor Day weekend. The California Highway Patrol is joining forces with five other Western states, with the slogan “no safe place for impaired drivers”. Since the legalization of recreational cannabis, CHP officer Mike Steele says detection training efforts have been stepped up more…

Prescription drug abuse is also a growing concern. Steele says Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest of the year on the highways…

The Maximum Enforcement Period begins at 6 Friday evening and lasts until midnight on Labor Day. During last year’s period, 36 people were killed on California roads and a-thousand-84 DUI arrests were made.

