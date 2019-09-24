< Back to All News

Drugs Weapons Arrests At Hwy 20 Intersection

Posted: Sep. 23, 2019 6:19 PM PDT

Two Grass Valley residents have been arrested on some drugs and weapons charges. California Highway Patrol Officer Jeff Cornwall says it began with a traffic stop of 29-year-old Joseph Norton for speeding, Saturday morning, on Highway 20 near Pleasant Valley Road…

Cornwall says a search of the inside of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of two handguns, among other items…

Norton, along with 24-year-old Holly Zalutka, were taken into custody on a number of felony charges that included carrying concealed firearms and possession of drugs for sale.

