Drummond Ousted As Exec Dir Fire Safe Council

The longtime executive director of the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County is being ousted. Joanne Drummond has been in that position for 12 years. But the chairman of the Board of Directors, Dennis Casella, says there was a difference of opinion regarding the future management structure…
So Casella says Drummond’s contract is not being renewed…
About a year and a half ago, Drummond was honored for her efforts in reducing the county’s wildfire danger. She was one of only three Californians receiving the 2017 National Wildfire Mitigation Award.
Andy
Has anyone taken a look at how much Ms. Drummond grew that office, almost single-handedly? Look at the financials and see how much incoming grant revenues increased as well as fundraising efforts by Ms. Drummond. Sounds like the good ole boys at work, again.