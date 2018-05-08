< Back to All News

Drummond Ousted As Exec Dir Fire Safe Council

Posted: May. 8, 2018 12:29 AM PDT

The longtime executive director of the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County is being ousted. Joanne Drummond has been in that position for 12 years. But the chairman of the Board of Directors, Dennis Casella, says there was a difference of opinion regarding the future management structure…

click to listen to Dennis Casella

So Casella says Drummond’s contract is not being renewed…

click to listen to Dennis Casella

About a year and a half ago, Drummond was honored for her efforts in reducing the county’s wildfire danger. She was one of only three Californians receiving the 2017 National Wildfire Mitigation Award.

More from my site

More from my site

1 Comment

May 8, 2018

Andy

Has anyone taken a look at how much Ms. Drummond grew that office, almost single-handedly? Look at the financials and see how much incoming grant revenues increased as well as fundraising efforts by Ms. Drummond. Sounds like the good ole boys at work, again.

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha