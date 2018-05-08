Drummond Ousted As Exec Dir Fire Safe Council

The longtime executive director of the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County is being ousted. Joanne Drummond has been in that position for 12 years. But the chairman of the Board of Directors, Dennis Casella, says there was a difference of opinion regarding the future management structure…

So Casella says Drummond’s contract is not being renewed…

About a year and a half ago, Drummond was honored for her efforts in reducing the county’s wildfire danger. She was one of only three Californians receiving the 2017 National Wildfire Mitigation Award.