DUI Accident Injures Nevada City Woman

A head-on collision over the weekend. CHP Officer Mike Steele says it happened Friday evening on Highway 49, just north of Old Downieville Highway. It involved vehicles driven by 33-year-old Molly Purvis and 43-year-old Cirrus Angelico. Both women are from Nevada City…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says Angelico had major injuries…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says Purvis, who was not injured, has been arrested on felony DUI charges. No other details about the accident are available at this time.