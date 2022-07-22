< Back to All News

DUI and Hit and Run Charges After Accident

Posted: Jul. 22, 2022 2:29 PM PDT

A 76-year-old Alta Sierra man has been arrested on DUI and hit and run charges, following a two-vehicle collision on a Highway 49 offramp. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it occurred on the southbound McKnight Way offramp…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says the driver, Pearce Boyer, was stopped a little while later on Dog Bar Road at Wheeler Acres Road, where he was taken into custody…

click to listen to Officer Bice

The driver of the vehicle that was rear-ended was 76-year-old Robert Beach, who was not injured. His 71-year-old wife, Janet, was the passenger who had the minor injuries.

