DUI and Hit and Run Charges After Accident

A 76-year-old Alta Sierra man has been arrested on DUI and hit and run charges, following a two-vehicle collision on a Highway 49 offramp. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it occurred on the southbound McKnight Way offramp…

Bice says the driver, Pearce Boyer, was stopped a little while later on Dog Bar Road at Wheeler Acres Road, where he was taken into custody…

The driver of the vehicle that was rear-ended was 76-year-old Robert Beach, who was not injured. His 71-year-old wife, Janet, was the passenger who had the minor injuries.