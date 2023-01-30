DUI Arrest After Crash Into Pole, Tree, and Fence

One person has been charged, after a hit-and-run solo vehicle crash that occurred near Grass Valley over the past weekend. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it happened on Walker Drive near Nugget Lane. That’s where the driver, 20-year-old Corie Fraiser, of Grass Valley, reportedly collided with a power pole and then proceeded into a tree and a fence. There were also two teen passengers inside…

Bice says Fraiser was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. He says that stretch is a commonly-used shortcut around the downtown. And there are a number of older homes there, built mostly in the 1920’s and early 1930’s…

There was also a brief power outage in the area that was quickly restored.