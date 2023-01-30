< Back to All News

DUI Arrest After Crash Into Pole, Tree, and Fence

Posted: Jan. 30, 2023 2:55 PM PST

One person has been charged, after a hit-and-run solo vehicle crash that occurred near Grass Valley over the past weekend. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it happened on Walker Drive near Nugget Lane. That’s where the driver, 20-year-old Corie Fraiser, of Grass Valley, reportedly collided with a power pole and then proceeded into a tree and a fence. There were also two teen passengers inside…

click to listen to Jason Bice

Bice says Fraiser was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. He says that stretch is a commonly-used shortcut around the downtown. And there are a number of older homes there, built mostly in the 1920’s and early 1930’s…

click to listen to Jason Bice

There was also a brief power outage in the area that was quickly restored.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha