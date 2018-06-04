< Back to All News

DUI Arrest In Crash Involving 4-Year-Old

Posted: Jun. 4, 2018 12:55 PM PDT

A Colfax woman has been arrested on six charges, four of them felonies, after a solo vehicle accident over the weekend at the Bridgeport recreation area. CHP Officer Greg Tassone says 29-year-old Courtni McCaffrey crashed near a gift shop on Pleasant Valley Road, Saturday afternoon…

Tassone says McCaffrey was not seriously injured…

Tassone says the felony charges against McCaffrey also include driving under the influence of a controlled substance with bodily injury, drug possession, and a probation violation. He did not know how the boy was related to McCaffrey.

