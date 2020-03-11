< Back to All News

DUI Arrest In Three-Vehicle Highway 20 Crash

Posted: Mar. 10, 2020 5:26 PM PDT

A three-vehicle crash on Highway 20, about a mile from Smartsville, Monday afternoon, also included an arrest of one of the drivers. CHP Officer Mike Steele says it happened near Melody Road. He says the drivers were 42-year-old Kadin Leppek of Penn Valley, 56-year-old Timothy Carlson of Auburn, and a 17-year-old boy driving a pickup, whose name is not being released because of his age. He did not have many other specifics…

Steele says there were four minor injuries, including a passenger in one of the vehicles…

Steele says Leppek, believed to be under the influence of alcohol, was also cited on a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended license.

