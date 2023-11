A Grass Valley woman has been arrested on drunk driving and child cruelty charges. Police Sergeant Clint Lovelady says it started with a report of 32-year-old Kyndra Cummins running into parked vehicles on Alta Street near West Main Street…

Lovelady says Cummins and other passengers were not seriously hurt…

Lovelady says the juveniles were identified as Cummins’ three and eight-year-old sons.