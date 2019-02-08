< Back to All News

DUI Causes Injury Near Penn Valley Thursday

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 5:32 PM PST

A suspected DUI related collision sends one person to the hospital Thursday evening around 6:15. CHP Officer Mike Dickinson says the incidient occurred on Highway 20.near Red Lane west of Penn Valley where 22 year old Christopher Sardo apparently lost control.

Sado was stopped on Red Lane after attempting to leave the scene. Dardo was uninjured in the crash, but the driver of the second vehicle was transprted to an area hospital.

Though DUI is the suspected cause, the accident is under investigation.

