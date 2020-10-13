DUI Causing Injury Suspect Sentenced

A Grass Valley man has been sentenced for causing a multiple-injury accident in March. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says 26-year-old Marc Larkins had pleaded no contest to the charges. He’s been sentenced to a year in the county jail and five years probation, among other provisions…

Walsh says the D-A’s office had sought two years in prison, since someone could have been killed. The crash happened on Nevada City Highway near Dubrow Road…

The driver of the other vehicle, a 66-year-old Grass Valley man, had major injuries. His passenger, a 22-year-old woman, as well as the passenger in Larkins’ vehicle, a 19-year-old man, had minor to moderate injuries. Walsh says Larkins’ blood-alcohol level was more than two times the legal limit.