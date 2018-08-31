DUI Checkpoint In Nevada Co This Weekend

Just like a year ago, a DUI checkpoint is being set up in Nevada County during the Labor Day weekend, thanks to a state funding grant. The exact location hasn’t been revealed yet. But CHP Officer Mike Steele says it will be conducted, between 8pm and midnight, Saturday night, somewhere in the western part of the county…

But Steele stresses that if you appear to be too intoxicated to drive, or impaired by drugs, you will be cited. He says although few citations are normally handed out, even with 250-300 drivers going through, he recalls handing out five in just one hour. That was a few years ago, on the Golden Center Freeway at the Gold Flat Road exit, which was also where construction work had been going on during the week…

Drivers will also be checked for their licenses.