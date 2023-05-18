DUI Driver Leads NCPD on Pursuit and Crash in GV

A pursuit ended with a crash and an arrest in Grass Valley last (Wed.) night. And the Nevada City Police Department was the lead agency. Sergeant Sean Mason says one of their patrol officers happened to be stopped on the Empire Street offramp of the Highway 49/20 intersection when 21-year-old Dillon Roberts of Grass Valley came up from behind, lost control, and blew through the intersection. When the officer tried to pull him over, he sped off…

Mason says Roberts was then seen failing to stop at South Auburn Street and McKnight Way, continuing onto La Barr Meadows Road. And because of his excessive speeds and other risky driving behavior the pursuit was terminated. Then, Mason says the officer heard a report of a crash on La Barr Meadows Road…

And that’s where Roberts was taken into custody, with charges also including felony DUI.