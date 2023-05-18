< Back to All News

DUI Driver Leads NCPD on Pursuit and Crash in GV

Posted: May. 18, 2023 2:58 PM PDT

A pursuit ended with a crash and an arrest in Grass Valley last (Wed.) night. And the Nevada City Police Department was the lead agency. Sergeant Sean Mason says one of their patrol officers happened to be stopped on the Empire Street offramp of the Highway 49/20 intersection when 21-year-old Dillon Roberts of Grass Valley came up from behind, lost control, and blew through the intersection. When the officer tried to pull him over, he sped off…

click to listen to Sgt Mason

Mason says Roberts was then seen failing to stop at South Auburn Street and McKnight Way, continuing onto La Barr Meadows Road. And because of his excessive speeds and other risky driving behavior the pursuit was terminated. Then, Mason says the officer heard a report of a crash on La Barr Meadows Road…

click to listen to Sgt Mason

And that’s where Roberts was taken into custody, with charges also including felony DUI.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha