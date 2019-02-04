< Back to All News

DUI With Injury Arrest After Super Bowl Crash

Feb. 4, 2019

The worst accident handled by the California Highway Patrol in Nevada County on Super Bowl Sunday occurred around the start of the second half of the game. And it resulted in a DUI arrest causing injury. Officer William Adams says 29-year-old Wesley Leonard, of Grass Valley, was driving westbound on Idaho Maryland Road near Madrone Forest Drive…

Adams says Leonard had some minor to moderate lacerations. But he says there was also someone else inside the vehicle who was more seriously hurt…

Adams says the passenger, Vincent Rider, is also 29 years old and from Grass Valley.

