Dump Truck Driver Survives Hwy 20 Scare

Posted: May. 30, 2018 6:37 PM PDT

A solo vehicle accident near a busy intersection on Highway 20 late Wednesday morning. CHP Sergeant Brian Waughn says a 36-year-old man from Oregon, Joel Palmer, was driving his dump truck, loaded with diesel fuel, westbound, down a steep hill, toward the intersection of Rough and Ready Highway and Penn Valley Drive…

click to listen to Sgt Waughn

But Waughn says there were no serious injuries…

click to listen to Sgt Waughn

Waughn says an unspecified amount of fuel did spill into the creek, requiring the presence of Nevada County Environmental Health and Fish and Game officials.

