It’s a little bit late in getting here, but some snow has arrived in Nevada County. How much you’ll get depends on where you are. KNCO Meteorologist Dan Holiday says in Grass Valley, maybe just a little bit…

Holiday says this storm isn’t going to last very long, but there’s a chance for some more white stuff next week…

As of noon, they were chaining up on Highway 20 five miles before you get to I-80. Chains are required on Interstate 80 from Baxter to Truckee.

