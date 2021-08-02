Electric Bikes Opposed On Proposed Trail

In the conceptual and design stages for the last six years, the Pines to Mines Trail would connect a number of trails into one 80-mile long trail between Truckee and Nevada City. That includes Pioneer Trail, above Nevada City to Lake Spaulding. Hiking and equestrian groups have envisioned it as non-motorized. And now at least one group says that may not be the case. The Gold Country Trails Council, which designed Pioneer Trail, says the Tahoe National Forest supervisor now wants to allow e-bikes, which are pedal-assist with electric motors. One member, and horseback rider, Andrea Duncan, expressed her concerns to Nevada County Supervisors at their meeting last week…

Tahoe National Forest Public Information Officer, Joe Flannery, says they recently approved e-bikes for four trails in the Truckee Ranger District. And he says those riders pose less of a safety threat than mountain bikers, whom those trails are primarily designed for. And he says they’re usually slower…

Meanwhile, the Trails Council says the Board will be receiving an environmental assessment sometime this month. They don’t want e-bikes included with that report or would like a separate assessment.