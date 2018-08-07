< Back to All News

E-Cigarette Sales Way Up Including Nevada Co

Posted: Aug. 7, 2018 12:02 PM PDT

Sales of e-cigarettes and other vaping products are up sharply, because of falling prices. Researchers at the CDC Office on Smoking and Health report a 132-percent rise in monthly sales, nationwide, over the past five years. At the Nevada County Health Department, tobacco prevention coordinator, Shannan Glaz, says the main goal of their education efforts, in cooperation with local schools, is that these products can still lead to nicotine addiction and deliver harmful chemicals…

With regular cigarette prices jumping over the years, including from voter-approved tax hikes in California, the CDC notes a 900-percent increase in e-cigarette use among U.S high school students, from 2011 to 2015. But Glaz says vaping is not always less expensive…

The CDC says there have been price drops for rechargeables, disposables, and prefilled cartridges in many states. In 2016, the Food and Drug Administration began regulating e-cigarettes like tobacco products.

