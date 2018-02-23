< Back to All News

E.Coli Restrictions Still In Place Lake Wildwood

Posted: Feb. 23, 2018 5:25 PM PST

Although not many people would think about going to the beach this time of year, you still can’t at Lake Wildwood. The beaches have been closed since July of last year, due to unhealthy levels of E. coli. Direct contact with the water is also not recommended, including swimming and water skiing. Nevada County Environmental Health Director Amy Irani says they recently hired an official with the Southern California Coastal Water Research Project, to help with the investigation…

Meanwhile, Irani says there’s still no indication on when restrictions at the lake will be lifted for the recreation season. She says water testing can’t resume until the weather warms up this spring, possibly in April…

18 E. coli illnesses were reported in the area last year.

